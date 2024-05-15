Fruit Vendor's Murder- Would Stop At Nothing To Bring Case To Its Logical Conclusion: Police

The victim, a thirty-five-year-old fruit vendor, was critically injured after being attacked by another vendor in the Dalgate area of the city with a blunt object.

Identified as Bilal Ahmad Guroo, son of Nazir Ahmed Guroo, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar, the victim later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, police said.

Panic swept across Srinagar, leaving the people shocked, no sooner the word about the tragic murder of the fruit vendor spread. The police promptly nabbed and arrested the accused, a 20-year-old seller.

The victim was critically injured after the accused, in a fit of rage, attacked him with a blunt object weapon after the two got into a heated argument over some issue.

The accused was identified as Hilal Ahmad Shera, son of Riyaz Ahmad Shera, a resident of Tengpora Batamalloo. Formal case FIR no 72 of 2024 under IPC section 302 was filed at the Ram Munshi Bagh police station and investigation was taken up.

“In order to charge the accused, the police team investigating the murder case is currently gathering all relevant evidence. We hope the investigation is completed soon so the charge sheet is submitted to the designated court at the earliest,” a senior police official told Kashmir Observer.



The police, he said, would stop at nothing to bring the case to its logical conclusion in order to dissuade like-minded individuals from committing such horrible acts in the future.

“The investigation team is getting ready to record eyewitness statements, and they are also closely examining footage from closed-circuit television cameras that have been placed in the area,” he added.

Assuring justice to the victims family, he said, the team investigating the case will prepare a robust charge-sheet to ensure the accused faces consequences for the horrible act.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now