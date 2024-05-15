Yemen's Houthis Claimed Attacks On U.S. Warship, Cargo Vessel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 16 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis claimed yesterday that, they had attacked a U.S. warship and another cargo vessel in the Red Sea, said a statement, by the Houthi military spokesman.
The spokesman said, they carried out a military operation targeting the U.S. destroyer, Mason, in the Red Sea“with a number of naval missiles, and the hit was accurate,” Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said.
He added that, the Houthis also carried out another joint missile and drone attack, targeting a U.S. cargo vessel, DESTINY, in the Red Sea, and“the hit was accurate,” he said in the statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.– NNN-SABA
