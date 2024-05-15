               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King Arrives In Bahrain To Head Jordan's Delegation At Arab Summit


5/15/2024 8:07:14 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Sakhir, May 15 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday to head Jordan's delegation at the 33rd Arab Summit.
Upon arrival at the Sakhir Air Base, His Majesty was received by Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also the prime minister.
A number of senior Bahraini officials, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Bahrain's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, and Jordan's Ambassador to Bahrain Rami Wreikat, as well as embassy staff, were present to welcome His Majesty.
The Jordanian delegation at the summit includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Permanent Representative at the Arab League Amjad Adaileh.

Jordan News Agency

