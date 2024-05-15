Kuwait Amir Underlines Fresh Era Of Diligence, Constant Giving

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed Wednesday that Kuwait would usher in a new era of responsible and hard work and unyielding giving for a nation that has rights and citizens whose freedoms, interests and funds must be protected.

His Highness the Amir made the statement during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held under his chairmanship at Bayan Palace in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and cabinet ministers who were sworn in before His Highness the Amir earlier in the day.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad called on the new government to follow up on the implementation of its works and projects and to bring anyone failing to do his duty to accountability.

He also urged the government to set priorities, unify efforts, harness energies pursuant to a specific work plan and timetable, and focus on follow-up through continuous inspection tours.

He, further, requested the new cabinet to speed up the execution of long-anticipated strategic development projects, tackle dossiers, issues and topics pertinent to infrastructure, advance health and housing care and the educational system by adopting procedures where transparency and public money preservation should be put into account.

All economic and investment sectors should be developed so as to ensure a sustainable economy, capitalize on human capital, enhance innovation and scientific research, revamp the business environment and government services, and achieve service digitalization, His Highness the Amir underlined.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad urged the new cabinet to promote Kuwait's diplomatic relations with its brotherly and friendly countries, broaden the scope of cooperation to new horizons, and cement Kuwait's humanitarian role.

Finally, His Highness the Amir emphasized that mass media should work on highlighting government achievements in the implementation of development projects in the country in order to fulfill the Kuwaiti people's expectations and aspirations.

The cabinet, in turn, voiced great appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the Amir for his prudent directives, vowing to absolutely stick to them as a government approach aiming at creating further progress, elevation, stability, security and safety for the nation and citizens. (end)

