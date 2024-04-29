PM Modi Dismisses Opposition Allegations, Expresses Confidence In BJP's Victory; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent interview with the Times of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed allegations of a threat to democracy leveled by the opposition. PM Modi asserted that the opposition, fueled by disappointment over not attaining power, is endeavoring to tarnish India's reputation on the global stage by spreading rumors about its people, democracy, and institutions.

Pointing to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi rebutted the notion that India is becoming electorally autocratic just because the opposition is unable to secure power. He stressed that despite contesting elections, the opposition has failed to sway the voters, which does not undermine India's democratic fabric.

"The opposition is down and out after two phases of polling. In the first phase, it was out and after the second phase, it is out," PM Modi said.

Responding to Gandhi's comparison of the current political climate to the 2004 "India Shining" moment, PM Modi characterised the Congress party's stance as reliant on hope for a miraculous turnaround. He highlighted that each election is distinct and stressed BJP's confidence in victory, buoyed by new alliances and unprecedented public support, particularly in southern regions where he expects significant gains.

"For us, one of the main reasons we want to win 400 seats is to protect the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs in our country. We want a thumping majority so that the evil designs of the opposition to take away their reservation and rights, and give them to their vote bank are foiled," PM Modi said.

Regarding his assessment after two rounds of polling and the possibility of surpassing the 400-seat mark, PM Modi highlighted the overwhelming support witnessed during his numerous rallies and roadshows. He reiterated BJP's commitment to securing a resounding victory to safeguard the rights of marginalised communities against the opposition's purported agenda.

"I have done more than 70 rallies and roadshows so far, after the announcement of polls. Everywhere I have gone, I have seen an unprecedented display of love, affection and support. It is this support of the people that gives us confidence that we are on track to cross the 400 mark," the Prime Minister said.

Discussing prospects in South India, PM Modi stressed the significant strides BJP has made in the region, attributing it to disillusionment with Congress and regional parties. He highlighted BJP's governance record at the Centre and the positive impact of welfare schemes, which have garnered support and positioned BJP as a credible alternative.

"Wherever you go in the South, the acceptance and affection shown by the people has been unprecedented," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister projected BJP's substantial growth in vote share and seat share in South India, asserting that the upcoming elections would debunk several prevailing myths and reinforce BJP's expanding influence in the region.

