West Deprives Itself From S Caucasus With Threats Of 'Sanctions' Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

The West, especially the USA and the EU, do their best to loseAzerbaijan and the South Caucasus, as well. Obviously, withoutcooperation with Azerbaijan, nobody can have an upper hand in theregion.

Azerbaijan is the financial and political center of the region other words, the West shoots its leg by repeating the mistakethat Russia made 30 years ago. The more interesting point is thatthe West did not learn from the neighbor's mistake. At that time,when the Soviet Union began to crumble, Armenia was one of the sixformer republics that voted to leave. However, unlike Yerevan, Bakuchose to stay within the Union. Thus, as is known, Azerbaijan hasgood relations with Russia. However, when Armenia started to usurpthe Azerbaijani lands, especially Garabagh at the end of the 1980s,comforting Armenians, Russia supported Yerevan.

However, it did not take long for Russia to protect theArmenians under its protection. While Yerevan wanted to have more,on the contrary, Russian troops left Garabagh forever.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan was one of the four countriesthat managed to secure its territories from external forces, Armenia has not had the same courage to do the same. Eventoday, after 33 years dissolution of the USSR, the borders ofArmenia are protected by the Russian army. Thanks to a deeppolitical outlook, Azerbaijan achieved a historical victory - theterritories came completely under Azerbaijan's control, and at thesame time, as a result of the political foresight that no countrycould achieve, cooperation with Russia remained in force.







Now, the USA and the EU try to repeat the same mistake anddeteriorate its relations with Azerbaijan just because of Armenia intend to put sanctions on Azerbaijani officials. It is betterthem to learn the history and understand that Armenia is a countrywithout character and no need to deter relations for this country to say that Armenia will betray the USA and the EU soon orlate, as it betrayed Russia who brought them to the South Caucasusand formed a country for them. Of course, Azerbaijan will notforgive either the USA or the EU, if they adopt such kind ofresolution.

Besides, by such actions, the West loses its face and reputationnot only in Azerbaijan but also whole the world. Because, the sameparliaments who claims that Azerbaijan supposedly committed aso-called ethnic cleansing turned a blind eye to the facts whichArmenians expelled about one million Azerbaijanis from theirhomeland. The same parliaments have not condemned Armenia let aloneto put sanctions on it. The West will not be able to blackmailAzerbaijan because Azerbaijan has enough power to protect itsinterests. In addition, such kind of actions will help Azerbaijanto increase its strength.