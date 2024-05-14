Ukraine's Defense Intel Posts Footage Of Russian Military Equipment Getting Obliterated In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Ukrainian scouts located and destroyed with the help of FPV drones a number of units of Russian military equipment.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.
Among the destroyed units were some Russian armored vehicles, a Strela 10M anti-aircraft warfare system, a D-30 howitzer, communications equipment, and a Murom-M reconnaissance system.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces repelled 13 Russian assaults on the Kharkiv axis in the past day.
Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
