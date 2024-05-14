               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian President To Veto Law On Foreign Agents


5/14/2024 7:20:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will veto the law on"foreign agents" adopted by the country's parliament.

Azernews reports that the Georgian president said this in aninterview with CNN.

She admitted that her veto of the "foreign agents" law would besymbolic

"Just as this law is symbolic, the veto will be symbolic,"Zurabishvili said.

It should be noted that on May 14, the Parliament of Georgiaadopted the law "On Foreign Agents" in the third reading. The lawenvisages the registration of non-commercial legal entities andmass media with more than 20 percent of their income from abroad ina special register.

AzerNews

