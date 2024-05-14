South Korea Leader To Take Part In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a phone call with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

"I spoke with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, about the Global Peace Summit and the importance of encouraging as many countries as possible to attend, including those from the Asia-Pacific and Africa. I am grateful to President Yoon Suk Yeol for confirming the Republic of Korea's participation," Zelensky wrote.

According to the Ukrainian president, the inaugural Peace Summit should lay the groundwork for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

President Zelensky thanked his South Korean counterpart and the people of South Korea for the principled and long-term support for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"We also discussed ways to further develop our bilateral cooperation, including in the area of humanitarian mine clearance. We paid specific attention to the system of security guarantees for Ukraine and the prospect of concluding a relevant bilateral security agreement," noted Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 6, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul announced that his country would provide Ukraine with a medium- and long-term aid package in the amount of $2.3 billion. In addition, Seoul offered to allocate $12 million for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers through the NATO trust fund.