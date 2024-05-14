Joyalukkas Expanding US Operations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Leading jeweller Joyalukkas is expanding its operations in the US, with new stores in Dallas and Atlanta and reopening of renovated stores in Houston, Chicago, and New Jersey, a statement said.

Led by Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group, these events mark a significant step in the brand's expansion strategy in the US market.

The festivities will kick off with the reopening of the renovated store in Houston on May 18, followed by the inauguration of the new store in Dallas on May 26. The new store Joyalukkas store in Atlanta will be unveiled on June 2, followed by the renovated outlets in Chicago on June 9 and New Jersey on June 15, it was explained.

To commemorate these special occasions, Joyalukkas is offering exclusive limited time promotions across all its US outlets. Customers purchasing gold jewellery worth $1,000 or more will receive a complimentary 0.200gm gold coin, while those purchasing diamond and polki jewelry worth $2,000 or more will be gifted a 1gm gold coin.

John Paul, managing director of Joyalukkas Group, who oversaw the expansion plan, said: "We are thrilled to roll-out our new and revamped outlets in the US. With our exquisite jewellery collections and unparalleled customer service, we aim to cater to the discerning tastes of our American clientele."

