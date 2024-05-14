Naftogaz Group's Key Enterprises Show Improved Financial Results In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year Naftogaz Group's key enterprises improved their financial results by at least 40% compared to 2022.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In particular, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC generated about UAH 13 billion in net profit in 2023 compared to UAH 2.9 billion in 2022. Ukrnafta PJSC also significantly improved its results, having generated more than UAH 20 billion in net profit compared to UAH 1.1 billion worth of losses suffered in 2022,” the report states.

Additionally, the net profit of Ukrtransgaz JSC reached about UAH 7 billion in 2023 compared to UAH 3.2 billion in 2022. Ukrtransnafta JSC raised its profit by 40% to UAH 5.6 billion.

“The main activity area where Naftogaz Group did now show profitable results was the segment of gas sales. This came from the supply of natural gas to consumers under Public Service Obligations (PSO) at the prices set by the state,” the company noted.

At the same time, Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company managed to reduce its losses by 12 times, and Naftogaz Trading Gas Supply Company – about sixfold.

Naftogaz Group's parent company, Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC, decreased the amount of losses from UAH 36.6 billion in 2022 to UAH 0.78 billion in 2023.

A reminder that last year Naftogaz Group generated UAH 23.1 billion in profit compared to UAH 79.1 billion worth of losses suffered in 2022.

Photo: Naftogaz