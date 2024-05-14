30 Residents Evacuated From Bilopillia Community In Sumy Region, Six Of Them Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, 30 residents, including six children, have been evacuated from the Bilopillia community today.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Volodymyr Artiukh on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Sumy region, 30 residents, including six children, have been evacuated from the Bilopillia community today. Last summer, we announced an evacuation within a five-kilometer zone. And although Bilopillia is located in the 10-kilometer zone, the analysis of the intensity of shelling by the enemy showed that the infrastructure was most destroyed in the Sumy region in Bilopillia, most people were killed and injured in Bilopillia,” said the head of the RMA Volodymyr Artiukh, who checked the conditions of the IDPs.

According to him, the Defense Council made a decision that resulted in an order for the planned evacuation. This is not a forced evacuation, people decide for themselves whether to leave or not.

Evacuation activities are being carried out with the participation of employees of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, volunteer organizations, as well as government officials.

The people were accommodated in Sumy, in comfortable conditions, registered to receive appropriate payments, and offered places to settle.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also assured people that he had already instructed the community leadership to protect their homes from possible looting.

As reported, the first evacuation buses left the towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in the Sumy region - local authorities and the military are asking civilians to evacuate because of constant Russian shelling.