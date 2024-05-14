Mouawad strategically enhances its customer experience for e-commerce with FeatureMind’s omnichannel expertise

(MENAFN- Alto ) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 14 May, 2024 - FeatureMind, a leading provider of digital retail solutions based in the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye, today announces the e-commerce expansion for their customer, Mouawad, an international luxury jewellery and watchmaking brand. With FeatureMind’s omnichannel expertise, Mouawad has launched into the digital sphere in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar as well as furthered its international presence, including Hong Kong.



Unlike generic ecommerce platforms, Mouawad’s website is a shopping experience with a mix of personalised home delivery or collecting orders at the boutique. The regional launch of Mouawad’s website used a holistic approach, with FeatureMind curating a mix of digital solutions to create a platform using the SalesForce Commerce Cloud, SalesForce CRM and a tailored Order Management Solution (OMS) created to coordinate Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system including catalogue management, pricing database, inventory tracking and order handling for brick-and-mortar stores.



This collaboration aims to revolutionise the luxury retail experience and deliver customised OMS solutions, omnichannel integration, inventory management, and customer analytics to ensure a personalised customer journey. The entire journey is available in English and Arabic, and accessible to clients around the globe, with a current focus on those based in GCC. The CRM, equipped with safeguarded and connected data, adds an enhanced touch of personalisation.



“We are thrilled to be working with Mouawad, an esteemed leader in the luxury jewellery sector, and to bring their e-commerce vision to life”, Gökhan Girgin, Chief Technology Officer at FeatureMind said. “The implementation of this omnichannel strategy for Mouawad signifies a convergence of expertise and vision, as we collectively redefine the boundaries of luxury retail by offering tailored recommendations and secure transactions brought to enhance the customers' shopping experience. Bringing a vision to life, particularly one which harmoniously utilises the many tools in our repertoire is what FeatureMind is all about, and Mouawad’s new platform is a perfect example of e-commerce excellence.”



“We are thrilled to announce our strategic project with FeatureMind as we embark on a new journey to elevate our e-commerce experience. At Mouawad, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and luxury to our customers, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Maroun Abou Hamad, Group General Manager at Mouawad.

He added, “We believe this will not only enhance our customers' experience but also drive growth and expand our reach. Together with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, we are poised to set new benchmarks in luxury e-commerce.”

The platform’s user interface is designed to ensure customers can glide effortlessly from category to category, guided by intuitive menus and crystal-clear imagery prompted by tailored recommendations and personalisation.



Rishi Patel, Group Information Technology Manager at Mouawad said: “An integrated, comprehensive and interactive digital e-commerce offering was an important next step in Mouawad’s customer journey. Our new digital platform is already generating leads and enhancing customer interactions. The Featuremind team did a tremendous job of understanding our brief and the needs of the Mouawad clientele, and seamlessly brought our vision to life.”



To expand their international presence, currently in the form of their boutiques in London and Hong Kong, Mouawad will soon launch its website in international markets with FeatureMind across the United Kingdom and the United States of America. FeatureMind's commitment to innovation and personalised service has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for organisations seeking data-driven solutions. Their team of skilled professionals brings extensive industry experience, ensuring clients receive tailored strategies to address their unique challenges and objectives.







