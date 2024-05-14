Turkiye Plans To Significantly Increase Nuclear Power Generation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye needs 20 thousand by 2050. MW of nuclear power, Ministerof Energy and Natural Resources of the country Alparslan Bayraktarsaid, Azernews reports.
"Currently, we have directed all efforts to install 12 largenuclear reactors in Akkuyu, Sinope and Thrace," the minister toldTurkish TV channel TRT.
He also noted that Turkey plans to add another 5 thousand to itsown "basket of nuclear energy".
MW of nuclear power due to small modular reactors.
"To this end, we continue to look for options for cooperation,"he said.
