Latvia Allocates EUR 10M For Artillery Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian government at a closed meeting on Tuesday decided to allocate EUR 10 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

That's according to Delfi, which refers to Prime Minister Evika Silina and Defense Minister Andris Spruds, Ukrinform reports.

The specified amount of money is provided for by the Czech initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine. The Czech Republic coordinates the actions of a number of countries that provide financing for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine's needs. Spruds said that more than 3,000 155mm shells are expected to be purchased with the money allocated by Latvia.

Speaking about the activities of the drone coalition led by Latvia and the United Kingdom, Spruds recalled that Latvia had already sent approximately 100 drones to Ukraine recently. The second shipment, which will consist of about 1,000 combat drones of varying power, is planned for June. Currently, coalition countries have announced funding of more than EUR 500 million for the purchase of drones.