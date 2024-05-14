               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Mukhtar Babayev Meets With OECD's Secretary-General


5/14/2024 7:18:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan
 Fatime Letifova Read more

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with the Secretary Generalof the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD) Matias Korman, Azernews reports, citing thepost shared by COP29 on its official "X" account.

"Today, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev met withOECD's Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss the high-levelobjectives & opportunities of COP29," the post reads.

MENAFN14052024000195011045ID1108210415


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search