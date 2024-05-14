Azerbaijan's Mukhtar Babayev Meets With OECD's Secretary-General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with the Secretary Generalof the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD) Matias Korman, Azernews reports, citing thepost shared by COP29 on its official "X" account.
"Today, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev met withOECD's Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss the high-levelobjectives & opportunities of COP29," the post reads.
