Azerbaijan's Mukhtar Babayev Meets With OECD's Secretary-General

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with the Secretary Generalof the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD) Matias Korman, Azernews reports, citing thepost shared by COP29 on its official "X" account.

"Today, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev met withOECD's Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss the high-levelobjectives & opportunities of COP29," the post reads.