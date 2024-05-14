Georgian PM: Talk Of US Sanctions Is Frivolous

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Talk of possible US sanctions is frivolous, says the PrimeMinister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze.

He said it was“impossible” to blackmail his Government and“especially the Georgian society with such threats".

In his comments to the journalists' questions at a pressbriefing, Kobakhidze noted that Georgian society had overcome“somuch” in the past 30 years that it was“absolutely impossible” toblackmail them, and added Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder andHonorary Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the formerPM, was already“under de facto sanctions”, which did not affectthe party's decisions.

James O'Brien, the US assistant secretary of state for Europeanand Eurasian affairs, said earlier that the United States willimpose sanctions against the Georgian authorities if democracy isattacked in the country.

Besides that, answering the question about the upcoming visit ofJames O'Brien, the Assistant Secretary of State for European andEurasian Affairs, PM Kobakhidze expressed hope that theconversation with O'Brien would not be about“artificiallydistancing” Georgia and the United States,“but aboutrapprochement”.

It should be noted that today the Georgian Parliament adoptedthe draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" in the thirdreading.