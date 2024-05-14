Ukrenergo Introducing Emergency Blackouts Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo is introducing controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine.
The company announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, on May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine," the post reads.
The reason for this is a significant shortage of electricity in the country's power grid due to Russian strikes and increased consumption due to a cold snap.
On May 15, power outages will be introduced for industrial consumers throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00.
Large-scale Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. The strikes damaged the Burshtynska, Ladyzhynska, Zmiivska and Trypilska thermal power plants, as well as hydroelectric power plants.
MENAFN14052024000193011044ID1108213423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.