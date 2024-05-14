Ukrenergo Introducing Emergency Blackouts Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo is introducing controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine.

The company announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine," the post reads.

The reason for this is a significant shortage of electricity in the country's power grid due to Russian strikes and increased consumption due to a cold snap.

On May 15, power outages will be introduced for industrial consumers throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00.

Large-scale Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. The strikes damaged the Burshtynska, Ladyzhynska, Zmiivska and Trypilska thermal power plants, as well as hydroelectric power plants.