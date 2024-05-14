Amir Attends Reception Ceremony Of 4Th Qatar Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the reception ceremony of the 4th Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, on Tuesday evening in Fairmont and Raffles Hotels, Katara Towers.

The ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Poland HE Andrzej Duda and President of the Republic of Palau HE Surangel Whipps, Jr.

Also present was Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers from sisterly and friendly countries, and senior businessmen, politicians, thinkers, academics and media figures.

During the ceremony, HH the Amir discussed with Their Excellencies the topics of mutual interest.

HH the Amir also attended a dinner banquet in honor of Their Excellencies, Heads of State and Government and senior officials from various countries participating in the 4th Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.