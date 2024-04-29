UP Cong Chief Ajay Rai To File Nomination For Varanasi LS Seat On May 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, April 29 (IANS) The UP Congress chief and candidate for the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rai, will file his nomination on May 10.

He will showcase his strength through a bicycle procession before his nomination.

Two election offices will be inaugurated to cover both rural and urban areas of the Varanasi constituency on May 1.

One office will be established in the Manduadih area to cover rural areas of Rohaniya and Sevapuri Assembly areas, while the other office will be set up in the Ramkatora area to manage poll activities and teams in City North, City South, and Cantt Assembly areas.

Raghvendra Chaubey, the president of the district Congress Committee, provided details about Rai's nomination filing and other arrangements being made for his poll management in the city.

“On May 10 morning, leaders and supporters from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and other INDIA bloc parties will gather at Raj Narain Park in Beniabagh. After garlanding the statue of the socialist leader Raj Narain, a bicycle procession will be held up to the district headquarters, where Rai will file his papers,” he said.

Polling in Varanasi will take place on June 1 in the last and final phase of the election.