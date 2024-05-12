               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Is Mahua Moitra Married? Know About TMC Star Candidate


5/12/2024 2:00:41 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress candidate, will face BJP's Amrita Roy, the Rajmata of the Krishnanagar Royal family, tomorrow (May 13) in phase-4 of the Lok Sabha election. Let us know about Mahua Moitra's personal life.


Moitra was born to Dwipendra Lal Moitra on October 12, 1974, in Labac, Cachar District, Assam.

She comes from a Bengali Hindu Brahmin household and has a sibling attended Gokhale Memorial Girls' School in Kolkata.


In 1998, she received her economics and mathematics degree from Mount Holyoke College South Hadley in Massachusetts.


Moitra worked as an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase in New York City and London.


Moitra was married to Danish banker Lars Brorson, whom she eventually divorced. She was in a relationship with Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai for around three years.


She occasionally drinks wine, wears Ferragamo shoes and branded sunglasses, and carries a Louis Vuitton bags.

Last year, she was in the news for allegedly stealing her ex-Jai Anant Dehadrai's Rottweiler named Henry, and he was later described by Moitra as a "jilted ex".

