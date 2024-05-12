RJ CEO Samer Majali Among Top Middle East Tourism, Travel Leaders 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- Samer Majali, Vice Chairman/ CEO of Royal Jordanian, has been named one of Forbes Middle East's Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders for 2024.Forbes selects leaders from various sectors within the travel and tourism industry, such as aviation, hospitality, destinations, and tourism development authorities.Ranking criteria include business size, passenger and visitor numbers, revenue, investment and asset value, fleet size, leadership role, experience, influence, and achievements.Majali, with over 40 years of industry expertise, has helmed RJ since March 2021. The airline reported total assets of $1.3 billion and revenues of $1 billion in 2023.Notably, RJ expanded its routes to Stockholm, Düsseldorf, Algeria, Brussels, and Bahrain during the same period. In 2023 alone, the airline completed 33,367 flights, serving 3.6 million travelers.In 2019, Majali established Plane Vision, a Bahrain-based consultancy specializing in business strategy and organization. Prior to RJ, he served as CEO of SaudiGulf Airlines from 2013 to 2019 and as senior advisor to the chairman of Oman Air in 2013.Majali's industry leadership extends to his role as Chairman of the IATA Board of Governors (2008-2009) and as a member of the IATA Board of Governors from 2005 to 2012.