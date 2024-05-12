Qatar Airways Group Creates A Flagship Leadership Program For National Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Airways Group has introduced a new leadership program aimed at cultivating the next generation of National talent to build a pool of high-performing future business leaders.

A key focus of the program is to enhance the leadership skills and capabilities of nationals, while solving real-life business problems, preparing them to work in executive positions across the business. The project is tailored to complement the Group's existing, highly successful Al Darb Qatarisation program offering.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: "Nurturing and developing National employees at all levels of the business is something which has been at the forefront of our talent development strategy for many years.

"Our Al Darb program has already provided a solid and enduring platform that has made significant strides in this commitment, but we are constantly evaluating and identifying new and innovative ways to take these efforts to the next level.

"The leadership program will not only enable us foster greater support for top-performing National talent across the Group, it will also serve as a test case for similar initiatives among other employers throughout the State of Qatar."

