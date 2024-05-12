Egyptian administration seeks investment from major mobile phone firms

(MENAFN) During a recent press conference, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly unveiled the government's ambitious plan to attract major mobile phone companies to invest in Egypt. With a focus on fostering economic growth and generating employment opportunities, the government is actively engaging with prominent players in the industry, including Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple.



Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering local production capabilities to meet domestic demand and reduce dependency on imports. Efforts have been directed towards resolving challenges faced by mobile phone factories, particularly regarding currency fluctuations, enabling them to ramp up production. Each factory is now targeting a monthly output of half a million mobile phones, contributing significantly to the nation's manufacturing capacity.



Furthermore, the Egyptian government is keen on leveraging partnerships with international manufacturers to not only meet local market demands but also to explore opportunities for export expansion. Madbouly outlined an ambitious target of exceeding USD145 billion in exports by 2030, underscoring the importance of enhancing local production and fostering innovation to achieve sustainable economic development.



In essence, Egypt's proactive approach in attracting investment from leading mobile phone companies signals a strategic shift towards promoting industrial growth, job creation, and self-sufficiency in the telecommunications sector, in line with broader economic objectives.

MENAFN12052024000045015682ID1108203045