Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales rise steeply by 26.7 percent in 1st 4 months

(MENAFN) According to industry data, sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles experienced a remarkable surge, increasing by 26.7 percent year-on-year during the first four months of the year. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that over 4.66 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold within this period, indicating a robust performance for Chinese automakers.



Notably, the market share of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles saw a significant uptick, reaching 60.7 percent, marking a notable increase of 7.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year. This underscores the growing dominance of Chinese automakers in the domestic market and reflects positively on their competitiveness and appeal among consumers.



In April alone, the momentum continued, with sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles surging by 27.3 percent year-on-year to surpass 1.27 million units. This sustained growth trajectory further underscores the resilience and vitality of China's automotive industry, highlighting the strong demand for domestically produced vehicles among consumers.



The robust performance of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles in both the first four months and April signifies a promising outlook for the country's automotive sector. As Chinese automakers continue to innovate, expand their product offerings, and enhance their market presence, they are well-positioned to maintain their momentum and further solidify their position in the global automotive market.

