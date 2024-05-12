Health Minister Inaugurates New Qatar National Blood Donation Center At HMC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister for Public Health HE Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari inaugurated today the new Qatar National Blood Donation Center at Hamad Medical Corporation in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs; and Dr. Mohammed Eid Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sheikh Eid Charitable Foundation.

During the event, it was revealed that two halls within the new facility will be named after His Excellency Sheikh Eid bin Mohammad Al Thani, in recognition of the support the Eid Charity provided to the new center.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the attendees listened to presentations delivered by Hamad Nasser Al Khalifa, HMC's Chief of Health Facilities Development, and Dr. Einas Al Kuwari, Chairperson of HMC's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, about the features of the new building and the services it offers to the public.

HE Dr. Al Kuwari said the opening of the Qatar National Blood Donation Center not only enhances the capability of HMC's Blood Donation Program, but also ensures a smoother and more comfortable experience for donors.

“Safe blood and blood products as well as their transfusion are a critical aspect of care in our healthcare system. They save lives and improve the health and quality of life for many patients every day,” HE Dr. Al Kuwari said.“The availability of an adequate and safe blood supply is crucial for various medical procedures, including surgeries, trauma care, and the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and blood disorders. Each blood donation serves as a powerful lifeline to many patients across our healthcare system,” added HE Dr. Al Kuwari.

The Qatar National Blood Donation Center will be the sole source for the provision of blood and blood components for all governmental and private hospitals in the State of Qatar. The new Center will house 38 blood collection beds, an increase by more than triple the number of beds from the previous Blood Donor Center.

The new Center offers Therapeutic Plasma Exchange procedures for patients requiring plasma therapy and provides dedicated spaces for therapeutic phlebotomy, stem cell collection, and platelet apheresis. Its advanced facilities will house nine male and three female medical interview/assessment rooms, 18 male and eight female donation beds, and 12 beds for platelet collection.

The new Qatar National Blood Donation Center will enable the freezing of rare blood groups and rare phenotypes as well as red cell genotyping in the near future, said Dr. Einas Al Kuwari.

“The shelf life of blood is 42 days from the date of collection, so having a regular source of blood donations is vital. One unit of blood donated may benefit at least three patients if used as separate blood components,” Dr. Einas Al Kuwari added.

“We thank regular blood donors for their contribution and look forward to welcoming them to this new state-of-the-art Center. We are encouraging anyone who is either considering donating blood, or who has donated previously but not done so for some time, to step up, show solidarity, and join the community of blood donors.”