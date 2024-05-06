(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has evoked divine support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, declaring God as an "ally" in the struggle. Despite his invocation of divine assistance, Zelensky's administration has been accused of cracking down on the Orthodox Church in Ukraine over the past two years.



Speaking from Kiev's Saint Sophia Cathedral on Easter Sunday, Zelensky accused Russia of transgressing moral principles and asserted Ukraine's alignment with divine forces. He emphasized Ukraine's belief in divine support, stating that "God has a chevron with the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder," implying that victory is assured with such divine backing.



However, amidst Zelensky's appeal to Christian faith, Ukraine's parliament is considering legislation that would significantly impact the country's largest Christian denomination, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). Despite the legislation pending in parliament for months, Zelensky's administration has been accused of targeting the UOC's activities since the onset of the conflict in 2022.



Reports indicate that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has initiated numerous criminal cases against UOC clergy, imposed sanctions on clerics, and revoked the Ukrainian citizenship of several bishops. Additionally, there have been instances of church property seizures and the eviction of monks from the historic Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery.



The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has historical ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), which it renounced following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. Despite the UOC's declaration of autonomy from the ROC, Zelensky has accused the denomination of maintaining ties with Moscow and has actively promoted the government-created Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) as its replacement.



Established after the United States-backed coup in Ukraine in 2014, the OCU is considered a non-canonical organization and has faced criticism for its ties to the Ukrainian government. The situation underscores the complex intersection of religion, politics, and national identity in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

