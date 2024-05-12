Chinese dealers embrace domestic EVS amid industry shift

(MENAFN) In a visible sign of China's automotive evolution, the familiar luxury marque of Infiniti, formerly a prominent feature in a Shanghai car showroom, has now yielded its space to the sleek designs of Zeker, an emerging brand under the umbrella of Geely Group, known for its electric vehicle (EV) focus. This transformation, following months of renovation, marks a decisive shift towards showcasing locally-produced electric sedans and SUVs.



The Shanghai showroom is just one of several outlets under the Yongda Auto banner, China's fourth-largest dealership chain by revenue, that have transitioned into Zeker showcases over the past year. Another notable conversion took place in Changzhou, where a facility once dedicated to distributing Roy vehicles, a brand with roots tracing back to the ashes of MG Rover, has now adopted the electric ethos of Zeker.



These developments underscore the broader trend within the Chinese automotive market, where dealerships are swiftly pivoting away from traditional gasoline-powered foreign brands that lag in responding to the electric transition. Instead, they are embracing domestic electric vehicle manufacturers, who are rapidly gaining ground and reshaping the industry landscape.



Yongda's strategic realignment serves as a tangible illustration of China's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions. As the nation intensifies its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, the automotive sector is witnessing a profound transformation. In this new era, dealers are not only adjusting their product offerings but also adopting innovative sales techniques tailored to the unique demands of the electric vehicle market.



In essence, the rise of Zeker and similar domestic electric car brands within Chinese dealerships epitomizes a paradigm shift in the automotive industry, where sustainability and technological innovation reign supreme. As China leads the charge towards a greener future, its dealerships are at the forefront of this revolution, adapting swiftly to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers in the electric age.

MENAFN12052024000045015682ID1108202978