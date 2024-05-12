Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Foreign Minister Of Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Sunday in Doha with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia HE Mohamed Hassan.

The meeting touched on the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, particularly in the humanitarian and development fields.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly ways to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip without obstacles. Additionally, they discussed the issue of migration from conflict zones. (QNA)