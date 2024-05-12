Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Swiss Confederation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Swiss Confederation HE Viola Amherd, pertaining to bilateral relations.
The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during his meeting on Sunday with Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Qatar HE Florence Tinguely Mattli.
MENAFN12052024000063011010ID1108203205
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.