Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Swiss Confederation

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Swiss Confederation HE Viola Amherd, pertaining to bilateral relations.

The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during his meeting on Sunday with Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Qatar HE Florence Tinguely Mattli.