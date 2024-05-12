Prime Minister Meets Foreign Minister Of Maldives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday at the Amiri Diwan with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives HE Moosa Zameer, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to several regional and international issues of mutual interest.