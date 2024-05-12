Prime Minister Meets Foreign Minister Of Maldives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday at the Amiri Diwan with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives HE Moosa Zameer, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to several regional and international issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN12052024000063011010ID1108203204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.