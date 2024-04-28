Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Region: Regional Governor Shows Consequences

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's guided missiles hit educational institutions in Beryslav and Veletenske in the Kherson region.



Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a pos t on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers continue to destroy social infrastructure in the Kherson region, increasing the number of air strikes. In the morning, the Russians dropped 11 guided bombs on the right-bank part of the region," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, six settlements came under enemy fire: Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Kostyrka, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, and Kizomys. In particular, educational institutions were damaged in Beryslav and Veletenske.

No one was injured in the shelling, but there was significant damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck two districts of the Kherson region - Beryslav and Kherson - with guided aerial bombs in the early hours of April 28.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin