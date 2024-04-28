UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Day Ahead On Sunday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 7:45 AM

Expect a fair to partly cloudy day in general across the UAE on Sunday (April 28), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said. Some rainy clouds may appear over some eastern and internal areas in the afternoon.

The weather department also said to expect light to moderate winds, which may be refreshing, even when it may cause dust and sand blowing over.

Temperature will reach up to 36oC and 37oC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

NCM has also alerted residents on Sunday morning about fog formation in some areas.

These are the areas affected by fog:

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police advised motorists to drive safely due to the to low horizontal visibility following the formation of fog in some areas and called on them to adhere to the variable speed shown on the signs and electronic directional boards.

