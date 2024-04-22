Three People Injured By Russian Shelling In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling injured three people, including a child, in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Sunday, April 21.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy shelled Novovorontsovka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson. Kozatske, Beryslav and Novoberyslav also came under enemy fire and airstrikes," he wrote.

Prokudin said that the Russian military had damaged three apartment blocks and three private houses in the region. A medical institution, an educational institution, a kindergarten, private cars and a gas pipeline were struck. A gas leak has been stopped.

"Due to Russian aggression, three people were injured, including a child," he added.

Early on April 21, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village of Kozatske in the Nova Kakhovka community of the Kherson region.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Prokudin