Azerbaijan's Central Bank, VISA Explore Ways For Collaboration

The possibilities for cooperation between the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan and Visa were discussed.
Azernews reports that Central Bank's chairman, Taleh Kazımov,noted it in his post on the "X" social page.
"We met with Andrew Torre, the President for Central and EasternEurope, the Middle East, and the Africa region of the World Bankand the International Monetary Fund, during the Annual Meetings ofthe World Bank and the International Monetary Fund."
He stated that during the meeting, existing cooperation andfuture activity opportunities between the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan and Visa were discussed.
"We also exchanged ideas on expanding cooperation with Visa inpromoting innovations in the payment sector," Kazimovemphasised.
