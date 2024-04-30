Indian court declines plea against Delhi director minister`s detention

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has rejected a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of the Indian capital, challenging his arrest in connection with an alleged liquor scam. The court ruled that Kejriwal's detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is valid, citing evidence indicating his active involvement in concealing illicit proceeds.



Arvind Kejriwal, who also serves as the leader of the opposition Aam Admi Party (AAP), was arrested by the ED on March 21, marking a pivotal moment in a case that has drawn widespread attention. Following ten days in custody, Kejriwal was transferred to Tihar Jail in Delhi, where he is slated to remain until April 15.



The Delhi High Court's decision, rendered on Tuesday, underscores the ED's assertion that it possesses substantial evidence to substantiate Kejriwal's arrest. The court emphasized that Kejriwal had disregarded multiple summonses issued by the agency prior to his detention, further bolstering the rationale behind his arrest.



Moreover, the court dismissed Kejriwal's contention regarding the timing of his arrest, which occurred just days ahead of the commencement of parliamentary elections in India. With polling scheduled from April 19 to June 1, and results slated for declaration on June 4, the upcoming elections represent a pivotal moment in Indian democracy, with millions set to cast their votes.



Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, presiding over the case, emphasized that the court's evaluation of Kejriwal's arrest must adhere strictly to legal parameters and cannot be influenced by political considerations or the timing of elections. This assertion underscores the judiciary's commitment to impartiality and underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law in the face of broader political dynamics.

