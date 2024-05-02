Partisans Discover Warehouse Of Russian Air Defense Missiles In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans have discovered a missile depot of a Russian air defense unit in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/4514" data-width="100%"></script>

"Atesh scouted a missile depot of an air defense unit in Sevastopol. Agents from our movement scouted a fleet of military vehicles and a warehouse of missile weapons of the 12th anti-aircraft regiment of the 31st air defense division," the post reads.

It added that the partisans had studied the schedule of patrols, weak points in the unit's defense and the location of surveillance cameras.

"These warehouses are a priority target. After all, due to the lack of missiles, their air defense system will become ineffective," Atesh added.

Photos: Atesh