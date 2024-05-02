Yermak Says Ukraine Doing All To Involve China In Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia was not invited to attend the Global Peace Summit as this is Ukraine's principled position, but China's participation would be very important and Ukraine is doing everything possible to involve Chinese representatives in attending the event.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia will not be at the peace summit in Switzerland, and this is our principled position. With respect to China, we are doing everything for China to be present there. China is very important, and consultations are continuously ongoing at various levels with the participation of our partners. We will do everything to ensure that China is present," Yermak said.

At the same time, he recalled that Chinese representatives were not always present at previous meetings of the summit.

He said it was critically important for Ukraine that the maximum number of countries could be present at the summit. According to him, all branches of the Ukrainian authorities are currently involved in preparations for the summit.

"We will work very hard so that the world talks about the summit and so that the world calls on leaders to attend. And our embassies and the embassies of our partners are really involved, and we will continue this work 24/7. This is very important to us," Yermak said.