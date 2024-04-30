BJP Supports Reservation Policy, Congress Peddling Propaganda: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the BJP backs reservation for SC, ST and OBCs in the country while the Congress is peddling propaganda about its 400 plus slogan.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "Congress leaders have been trying to fool the people about our 400-seat target by saying that the BJP has plans to change the Constitution. This is an utter lie. The BJP got absolute majority in the last two general elections, but we never tried to do such kind of things."

The Home Minister said, "The Congress party leaders are so desperate that they have made a fake video of my speech and tried to spread it on social media. Congress Chief Ministers and other top leaders were found forwarding this doctored video."

According to the Union Home Minister, the original video of his speech was available and the "lies" of the Congress party have come to the fore.

"Now, one of the Congress leaders has been arrested in this case", he added.

He expressed confidence that the BJP has been getting excellent support from Southern states in the Lok Sabha polls and that the party will achieve its "400 paar" (more than 400 seats) target.

The union minister appealed to the voters not to fall into the Congress' "trap" and "teach it a lesson" in the polls.