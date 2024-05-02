Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Threats To Storm The City Of Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms Israeli threats to storm the city of Rafah, expressing its categorical rejection of any military operation in Rafah and warning of a humanitarian catastrophe in the city.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, before the United Nations General Assembly meeting on agenda item 63 on the use of the veto (Palestinian Membership), at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's deep regret over the Security Councils failure to adopt a draft resolution submitted by Algeria on behalf of the Arab Group to adopt the State of Palestine's full UN membership, considering it a setback for efforts to bring peace to the region.

Her Excellency stressed Qatar's firm position regarding the legitimacy and fairness of the Palestinians request for a full UN membership, especially since the Palestinian request meets the conditions and standards contained in Article 4 of the UN Charter.

Her Excellency affirmed that approving Palestines UN membership is an established right and represents an essential and crucial step within the framework of a just, comprehensive and final solution to the Palestinian cause, renewing her call for the Security Council to take the correct and just decision by recommending the approval of Palestines application as a full UN member state.

She said that the State of Qatar believes that it is time for the international community and the Security Council to do justice to the Palestinian people, and to end the historical injustice imposed on them, by accepting their state within the international community, in line with the Charter and the relevant UN resolutions, and in response to the aspirations of the Palestinian people who are struggling for freedom, justice, self-determination and independence.

Her Excellency pointed out that this meeting is being held under extremely dangerous humanitarian and political conditions, amid the continuing unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinians for more than six months, noting that the number of victims has surpassed 34,000 and tens of thousands of wounded and missing under the rubble, the majority of whom are women and children.

She added that the State of Qatar renews its call for the Security Council to assume its responsibilities and take the necessary measures to immediately stop the Israeli aggression, ensure the arrival of humanitarian aid to those in need, and stop the policy of collective punishment and starvation using food as a weapon, stressing the need to provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

Her Excellency welcomed the report of the Independent Review Committee appointed by the UN Secretary-General regarding the fairness of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), calling on all donor countries to continue and increase their support for UNRWA to face its unprecedented challenges, especially amid the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Her Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar is still continuing its mediation efforts in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, with the aim of releasing prisoners and detainees, ensuring the arrival of more humanitarian aid, and protecting civilians in the Strip, which facilitates the launch of a serious political process that leads to a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

Her Excellency highlighted that the State of Qatar renews its firm and historical position in support of the Palestinian people's steadfastness and their just cause in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.