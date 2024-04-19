Mizoram's Sole LS Seat Records 50 Per Cent Polling Till 3 P.M.

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, April 19 (IANS) Around 50 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 3 p.m. on Friday in Mizoram's sole Lok Sabha seat amidst a tight security cover, officials said.

Election officials said that no untoward incident was reported so far from any of the 11 districts in the mountainous state.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and prominent leaders cast their votes in separate polling stations in Aizawl.

Polling started at 7 a.m. across the 1,276 polling stations in the state. Over 6.56 lakh electors, including 4.4 lakh female voters, were eligible to cast their votes to seal the electoral fate of six candidates, including a woman.

Like the 2019 parliamentary elections, a multi-corner contest is expected in the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the tribals.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement, which is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time, has put up entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha while the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded its sitting Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena, as sitting member C. Lalrosanga had expressed his reluctance to contest again.

The Congress has nominated Lalbiakzama, a former police officer, and the BJP put up its state President Vanlalhmuaka.

The lone female nominee Rita Malsawmi, a singer and lyricist, was fielded by the Mizoram People's Conference and one independent candidate is also vying for the seat.

More than 3,500 Mizoram Police personnel and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, amounting to 1,080 personnel, have been deployed to ensure peaceful balloting. Voting would continue till 5 p.m.