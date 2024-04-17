Real Kashmir's Muhammad Hammad Wins I-League Award

Srinagar-born Hammad has become the first player from J&K to achieve this feat. The 26-year-old is set to join Indian Super League team FC Goa for the 2024-25 ISL season.

The Snow Leopards were on a stupendous run in the just concluded I-League campaign. The Srinagar club was at one point in contention to win the league title this year. However, a run of draws and last-minute defeats derailed the team's title charge, as they finished fifth, picking up 40 points in 24 matches.

Real Kashmir, coached by legendary J&K footballer Ishfaq Ahmad, had the most clean sheets in the I-League this year. Muhammad Hammad formed the core of the team's defense and will now ply his trade at the highest level of professional football in the country.

The Jammu & Kashmir Football Association also congratulated Hammad on his brilliant achievement.

“Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and we are immensely proud to see you rise to new heights in your football journey,” the FA said in a statement.

Real Kashmir conceded just 19 goals in their 24 games, but it was Mohammedan Sporting who won their games consistently to win their first national league title.

