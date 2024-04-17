Al Khater Meets French Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday in Paris with Cabinet Director of the French Minister of Foreign and European Affairs H E Luis Vassy and Director of the Crisis and Support Center of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Philippe Lalliot.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in Sudan and ways to address them among the priorities of the international agenda. They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the efforts of the two countries to increase their joint cooperation in that regard. In addition, they discussed the recent escalation in the region and the latest developments in Lebanon.

The Minister of State voiced Qatar's thanks to the French Republic for hosting the Sudan conference, praising its success in collecting more than €2bn.