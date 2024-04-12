Whooping Cough Outbreak: All You Need To Know About Symptoms And How To Stay Safe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The number of cases of whooping cough, a severe and highly contagious form of cough, have been rising in several countries like China, the Netherlands and Czech Republic. According to a report, in China, in the first two months of 2024, 32,000 cases of whooping cough were reported. It is 20 times higher than in same period last year.A report by the Times of India (TOI) said the cases have been reported in US and the UK too is whooping cough?Whooping cough is a highly contagious infection which impacts the respiratory tract and is caused by Bordetella pertussis bacteria. It gets its name from the \"whooping\" sound which the patient experiences which coughing. It is particularly severe in infants and in case of complications may led to pneumonia and even death does whooping cough spread?A person catches this bacteria via droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It attaches itself to the throat lining and then produces toxins which damage hair-like projections which clear debris and mucus leads to inflammation in the airways and causes severe coughing fits. It also then leads to difficulty in breathing are the symptoms of whooping cough?It begins with cold-like symptoms accompanied with low-grade fever. As it progresses, cough get accompanied with \"whooping\" sound and these spells may last for a while leading to vomiting infants and young children, there may not be a whooping sound but may experience sleep apnea to protect yourself from whooping cough?The most effective method to protect oneself against whooping cough is vaccination. There are 2 vaccines which protect children against whooping cough: DTaP and Tdap second most important protection is maintaining hygiene and proper sanitation. This includes regular handwashing, especially after coughing or sneezing. It is also necessary to cover one's mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing one develops symptoms, it is always advisable to get medical checkup and follow the antibiotic treatment recommended by a doctor. Moreover, it is imperative to take proper bed rest while one is sick.

