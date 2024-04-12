Russia Deploys One Warship To Sea Of Azov - Ukrainian Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 on April 12, Russia had one warship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov. No Kalibr missile carriers were among them.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook .

There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps four warships, including three missile carriers equipped with nearly 20 Kalibr missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has concentrated all its assets mainly in Novorossiysk.