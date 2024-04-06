Gujarat: BJP Celebrates Foundation Day, Opens New Office Devbhumi Dwarka

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its Foundation Day with the inauguration of a new office, Shri Dwarkesh Kamalam, in Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat.

The Foundation Day was celebrated with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a booth worker conference.

State BJP Chief C.R. Patil lauded the BJP workers for their pivotal role in leveraging power to serve the public effectively.

He also acknowledged the substantial contribution of Gujarati workers to the party's monumental status and outlined the party's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising the upliftment of 25 crore people from poverty in the last decade.

BJP MP Poonamben Madam also praised the collective efforts of the BJP workers and PM Modi's leadership in establishing the BJP as a global political titan.

Dwarka is getting a lot of tourist attention this year. In February 2024, PM Modi engaged in a unique underwater visit to Dwarka, which is submerged in the Arabian Sea and revered as the legendary dwelling of Lord Krishna.

During his visit to Dwarka, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various developmental initiatives totalling over Rs 4,150 crore.

Among these projects, the Sudarshan Setu is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, spanning 2.32 km and costs approximately Rs 980 crore. This bridge links Okha Port on the mainland to Beyt Dwarka Island.