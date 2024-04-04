Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Star Saanand Verma Reveals He Faced Sexual Assault; Read Full Story

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saanand Verma, the actor who plays Anokhe Lal Saxena in the popular show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, has disclosed that he was sexually molested when he was 13 years old. In a recent interview, he stated that as a teen, he attended a cricket tournament where a man attempted to sexually abuse him. He described it as a "terrible memory" and said that it is a "pain" that will never go away.

The incident

Saanand said that sexual assault happened to him once during a cricket match. He wanted to become a cricketer at the age of 13 and visited a cricket training academy in Patna, Bihar. A large guy attempted to take advantage of him and this made him terrified hence he fled away. Since then, he has stayed away from playing cricket.

Saanand further mentioned that the incident had an impact on his mind and that it made him stronger as a person. "Whatever occurred to me in my youth is unquestionably a dreadful recollection; many terrible things have happened to me before. When a person has been through so much suffering, no other pain matters," he continued.

Also read:

Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India

About Saanand Verma

Saanand Verma has worked in the television industry for more than a decade. He has appeared in shows such as 'CID', 'Laapataganj', and 'Gupp Chupp', among others. Verma's other film credits include 'Raid', 'Mardaani', 'Babli Bouncer', 'Chhichhore', and 'Mission Raniganj'.