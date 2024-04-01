No Russian Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast Monday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:30 Kyiv time on Monday, April 1, there are no Russian warships spotted in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to Ukraine's Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.

In the Mediterranean, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to eight missiles, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Facebook.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia is strengthening efforts to protect its Black Sea fleet against Ukrainian drone strikes. A number of barges were positioned near the naval base of Novorossiysk in an apparent bid to narrow the entry into the port bay.