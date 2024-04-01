No Russian Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast Monday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:30 Kyiv time on Monday, April 1, there are no Russian warships spotted in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
That's according to Ukraine's Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.
In the Mediterranean, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to eight missiles, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Facebook. Read also:
Ukrainian Navy
commander meets with French National Assembly president
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia is strengthening efforts to protect its Black Sea fleet against Ukrainian drone strikes. A number of barges were positioned near the naval base of Novorossiysk in an apparent bid to narrow the entry into the port bay.
MENAFN01042024000193011044ID1108042459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.