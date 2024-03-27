'The First Omen' REVIEW: Is Arkasha Stevenson's Film Scary? Will It Make Horror Movie Lovers Happy? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The First Omen premiered in the United States on Wednesday, with 20th Century Studios inviting a few reviewers and fans to watch the film with the creators, actors, and crew. Following the screening, people turned to social media to give their feedback. While some praised the photography as 'truly to die for!', others praised Nell Tiger Free's riveting performance and the 'utterly frightening' premise of 'The First Omen'. Many fans also praised the forthcoming horror flick for being loyal to the Omen franchise's original films.

“The 1976 version of The Omen had some chilling & controversial scenes, and #TheFirstOmen raises the bar. The film is a worthy prequel to the original. The First Omen is creepy, eerie, and unsettling. There's one scene in particular that is bound to have people talking,” Joseph Deckelmeier of Screen Rant said.

Mike Ryan of Uproxx wrote on X,“So, I'm a big fan of Arkasha Stevenson's THE FIRST OMEN. I truly *love* the first three Omen movies and I *love* how this one ends right at the beginning of Richard Donner's 1976 THE OMEN. It's the ROGUE ONE of Omen movies.”

About 'The First Omen'

The 'Omen' franchise is one of the most horrifying supernatural franchises ever created, with admirers worldwide. The sixth film in the saga, 'The First Omen,' follows the story of Margaret, a young American lady serving a church in Rome who begins questioning her faith after discovering a horrific scheme to bring about the birth of an evil incarnate in Rome.

Arkasha Stevenson directs The First Omen based on David Seltzer's characters. This psychological horror stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy in crucial parts.

The First Omen will hit the silver screens on April 5 in India.

