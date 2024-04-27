QU Opens Undergraduate Admissions Online For Fall 2024 Semester

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Admission Department at Qatar University (QU) announced Saturday that it will embark on receiving applications for undergraduate admission online for the fall semester 2024 for students transferring from other universities and second degree students, starting from Sunday April 28 until May 8.

The QU pointed out that the online application for new students, visitors, and students studying courses will begin on May 13 until Jul. 3.

QU's Director of the Admission Department Lulwa Al Rubaie stated that applicants are required to achieve at least 70 percent of the secondary certificate average when applying for the faculties of arts, sciences, engineering, management, economics, law, sharia, Islamic studies, education, health sciences, and nursing; 85 percent as a minimum for applicants to the faculties of medicine and dentistry; and 80 percent as a minimum for applicants to the college of pharmacy.

She highlighted that online application for scholarships for the fall semester 2024 will be opened from May 13 to Jul.3, and include excellence grants, grants for children of the GCC states who have a Qatari secondary certificate, distinguished performance grants, and a grant for children of QU staffers.

New students can apply via the online admission application, while registered students can apply via the self-service system (My Banner), with the need to upload the required documents during the announced application period, pointing out that decisions to accept scholarships will be announced on Aug.5, said Al Rubaie.

Al Rubaie outlined that QU admission depends on the principle of competition between applicants, and that achieving the minimum level in the secondary certificate does not mean that the student will be accepted in the first desire, but rather admission is made according to the absorptive capacity of each college separately, and the educational path in the secondary stage is also taken into account when applying for the university.

She indicated that the admission application process is finalized by completing the online application on the university's website and uploading the required documents electronically, on condition that the documents are uploaded before the specified deadline.

Al Rubaie added that students who meet the minimum admission requirements can apply via the QU's website, as it is not required from Qatari public and independent secondary school students who obtained a high school diploma in 2016 or later, to submit their high school diploma to QU.

She highlighted that QU will directly receive their results in the public secondary school from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

Students of private and international schools, along with students of the Qatari public and independent schools for 2015 will be required to submit the final grades of their secondary school certificates attested by the competent authorities, including copies of them to ensure consistency, Al Rubaie said, adding that these documents shall be submitted to QU prior to the end of the submission deadline.

As to applicants from other universities, Al Rubaie highlighted that they must bring with them a list of the original college study grades attested by the competent authorities, along with copies of them to ensure consistency, and they shall be submitted to QU prior to the end of the submission deadline.

She indicated that the admission decisions for students transferred from other universities and second degree undergraduate students will be announced on Jun. 2, and Aug. 5 for new students.